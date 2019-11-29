Gandapur urges Korean companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday urged the South Korean companies to benefit from the current investment friendly environment in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to South Korean ambassador to Pakistan Kwak Sung Kyu, who called on him in Islamabad, Gandapur highlighted the investment opportunities in Pakistan and said that there were huge investment opportunities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan especially in sectors of tourism, minerals and hydel power production.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a special vision regarding economic development of Pakistan in which foreign investment had a key position.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Gandapur said that foreign tourists were showing keen interest in visiting Pakistan owing to soft visa policies and better facilities.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations between the two countries with particular reference to economic and social cooperation and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Lauding the role of Seoul in economic development of Pakistan, Gandapur said that the South Korean companies have completed number of important development projects in Pakistan.

Gandapur said that Pakistan could also benefit from the Korean model of economic progress.

The ambassador appreciated the measures of current government regarding investment and economic development. He said, “Pakistan has huge potential to become one of strongest economics of the world with consistent economic policies.”

Sung Kyu said that South Korean investment companies were already showing great interest for investment in Pakistan.

