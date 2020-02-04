Gandapur lauds ARY News for highlighting Kashmir issue in befitting manners

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday lauded ARY News for supporting Kashmir cause in befitting manners, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Gandapur paid rich tribute to the news channel for highlighting the plight of oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, the minister saluted the media for supporting Kashmir cause. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he will fight the case of Kashmir and added that owing to his efforts the decade-old issues is being discussed at all international forums.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that PM Imran Khan has exposed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s nefarious agenda before the world.

He demanded of the international community to take notice of the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: NA unanimously passes resolution extending solidarity with Kashmiris

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution extending solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The resolution had been moved by Kashmir committee chairman Fakhar Imam.

The Lower House had held a session on the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Participating in the debate, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari had said it was the first time that the world has accepted Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister has exposed the Nazi-inspired ideology of RSS,” she had said, adding that the UN Security Council has held discussions on the IoK and the EU parliament prepared a draft resolution condemning in categorical terms the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments