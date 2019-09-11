Fascist agenda of Modi regime dangerous for region: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has lauded the joint statement of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against continuous curfew and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir being committed by Indian forces.

In a statement today, he said this is a positive result of Pakistan’s effective diplomacy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: ‘Kashmir issue can be only resolved with third party mediation’

The Minister said that Kashmiris are facing the lake of food and medicines due to strict curfew and India is trying to kill Kashmiris in the economic field also.

He said the fascist agenda of Modi regime is very dangerous for the region and it will be foiled at every cost.

Read More: US should assert pressure on India over Kashmir issue: Jaleel Abbas Jeelani

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that over 50 countries supported Pakistan’s narrative on occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Turkish media, FM Qureshi said that they would consider the demographic change in occupied Kashmir as genocide.

Read More: Curfew enters 38th day as Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their just right to self-determination and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Comments

comments