Gang supplying dead animals’ meat to eateries in Pakpattan busted

PAKPATTAN: The police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in supplying dead animals’ meat to eateries in Pakpattan, ARY News reported.

The police said that they apprehended the suspects from different areas of the city and recovered over 40-kilogram meat of dead animals from their possession.

The gang used to collect dead animals’ meat from different villages and supplied to different hotels in Pakpattan.

Officials of the livestock department inspected the meat and declared it of dead animals. The police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigations.

Earlier on March 7, a man had been arrested in the act of supplying meat from dead animals to restaurants and hotels in Chiniot district of Punjab.

According to the local police, the man had been arrested red-handed during a raid in the city.

Officials from the provincial livestock department declared the seized meat harmful for human consumption after the examination.

