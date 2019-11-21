Gang looting people in the name of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ busted

KARACHI: Police on Thursday announced to bust a criminal gang robbing people of their hard-earned money in the name of ‘Jeeto Pakistan‘, Pakistan’s most popular game show, ARY News reported.

SSP Korangi Capt. (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar announced the arrests and said that the three-member gang comprised of two women.

Sharing details of their modus operandi, he disclosed that the accused went door to door in Landhi and Korangi areas of Karachi posing as representatives of the game show’s organizers.

“They collected money from the locals in the name of making sure their participation in the game show,” the law enforcing authority official said.

He said that even a woman was fooled to handover her gold jewellery and Rs 3000 for participating in the game show.

Read More: Gang robbing people in the name of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ arrested

Further probe is underway to unearth more details of their criminal activity, he said.

In 2016, a gang selling fake passes of Jeeto Pakistan was busted by ARY News’ own Sar-e-Aam show.

The fraudsters used to offer false passes of Jeeto Pakistan to the public after taking thousands of rupees for the past three months.

The gang was busted in an operation carried out by the law enforcement agencies. The owner of the ticket printing shop was also arrested on the indication of the arrested persons.

Fake shirts, show passes along with different equipment were also seized in the operation.

