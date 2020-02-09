Gang putting locks on gas meters activited in Karachi

KARACHI: A gang has activated in Karachi that put locks on gas meters and demands money from the citizens for resuming the supply, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A group of unidentified men is found involved in forcing people to pay them after blocking the gas meter by putting locks on it. After locking the gas meters, they left handwritten slip with a mobile number for the victim to pay out money through Easypaisa in order to unblock their gas connections.

The spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) rejected that the gas connections were being choked by the staff members. The statement said SSGC staff members always receive a copy of gas bill from the consumer before taking any action.

The spokesperson asked citizens to report on its helpline (1199 or 0323-8213346) or its official email address ([email protected]) if any person or a group demands money for restoring the gas supply.

