Gang involved in looting bank visitors busted in Karachi  

KARACHI: Police on Thursday apprehended four members of a gang allegedly involved in looting people coming out of banks with cash in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have apprehended four people who are involved in depriving citizens of their cash as soon as they came out of the banks,” said the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam Rao.

The police also recovered two pistols and motorcycles each from their possession besides recovering 11 snatched mobile phones and a laptop.

He claimed that the accused were involved in terror acts, attacking police personnel and other heinous crimes. They have been identified as Waqas Jaffery, Yasir Ali, Naushad Ali, and Farhan.

Divulging details of the initial probe, he said that their gang comprised of at most 12 members and is involved in criminal activities in the city for a long period.

They have committed various street criminal activities, other than looting bank visitors. “They were arrested previously but were released on bail to continue their criminal activities,” the SSP Central said.

It is pertinent to mention here that police on July 11 claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the ‘biggest heist of the current year’ in Karachi.

According to the details, two armed robbers had stormed into a car showroom located on Jamshed Road area of Karachi on July 7 and managed to escape after looting Rs23.8 million.

The owner of the showroom approached the police and lodged a case against unknown suspects over looting the hefty amount.

The police launched investigations into the robbery case and took an employee of the showroom into custody over suspicion. During the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime and told the police that his brother was also involved in the dacoity.

The police also arrested his brother and recovered over Rs5 million from their possession.

