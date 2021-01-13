Gang of maidservants involved in robberies busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of maidservants allegedly involved in robberies in posh areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house and arrested three maidservants. However, seven of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

According to the officials of Gizri police station, the gang of maidservants was active in posh areas of the metropolis, particularly in Defence and Clifton. The police officials said that they were conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang.

Recently, the gang of maidservants had looted a bungalow in Defence, the police officials added.

