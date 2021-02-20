Seven men sexually abuse 10-year-old for two straight days, minor critical

KHAIRPUR: In what abysmally disgraces humanity, a 10-year-old boy in Khairpur has allegedly suffered sexual abuse by a gang of seven men for two straight days until police claimed to rescue Saturday the minor victim, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by the local police, some seven men meted out sexual abuse on the minor boy after they abducted her the day before.

Police said the alleged gang dumped the unconscious minor victim in a deserted place after them inflicted inhumane savagery on him.

The minor victim who is in critical shape in terms of his health has been shifted to a local civil hospital, according to the authorities.

Earlier today, in another abysmal incident to have emerged, a six-year-old Karachi girl has allegedly suffered sexual abuse after being kidnapped by two suspects who are now in police custody.

According to the details collected on the incident, the locals near Malir’ Sukhan Police Station held up the two men accused of raping the minor girl before they handed them over to the police.

The rescue officials have confirmed to ARY News that the girl has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital after her health deteriorated following alleged gang rape.

It may be noted that Goth Lalabad’s UC-Chashma, which falls under District Malir of Karachi, is the place where the incident originally took place.

