LAHORE: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects wanted in Raiwind gang-rape case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police identified the suspects after conducting geo-fencing of the entire area. A police official said that after tracing the whereabouts of the suspect using the latest technology, they conducted raid at a house in Lahore and appended the alleged rapist. The suspects were identified asSajjad and Qasim, said the official.

Talking to journalist, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umer Shaikh confirmed that the suspects in the Raiwind gang-rape case have been arrested.

Read: Another woman gang-raped during robbery in Lahore

Earlier on September 12, in another gang-rape incident, a married woman had been allegedly subjected to a sexual assault at gunpoint by three persons during a robbery in Lahore.

According to the details, the three dacoits broke into a house, situated within the limits of Raiwind City Police station, and reportedly gang-raped a woman besides looting Rs11,000 cash, gold jewelry, mobile phones, ration and other valuable items on Thursday night (September 3).

The police had lodged a case against unidentified armed men on a complaint of the victim’s husband.

