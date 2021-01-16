ISLAMABAD: Showing extraordinary courage, a girl in Islamabad on Saturday not only escaped from the custody of her captors but later also helped the police in busting an entire gang that used to sexually assault the female victims after luring them in the name of giving work in a film, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident came to the notice of the Islamabad authorities after they received a call from the girl, who informed the authorities that she has been held hostage by some people.

“Please come and help me!” she said during her call to 15 police emergency number.

Acting on the information, the Islamabad police raided the location and arrested four accused.

During an interrogation process, the accused revealed their modus operandi saying that they used to lure their female victims while offering them work in a film and later subject them to sexual assault.

The girl who was recovered during the raid said that she came from Faisalabad to work on a film project.

The Islamabad police have registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation into the case to unearth their other activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that women were subjected to sexual assault after being lured through job advertisements.

In October 2020, police booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel.

According to the police, accused Hassan and Irfan lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.

