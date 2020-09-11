Motorway incident: Two arrested over using ATM card of gang-rape victim

LAHORE: The police forces have made another progress in the motorway gang-rape case by arrested two men who had allegedly used ATM card of the victimised woman, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that both men had attempted to withdraw transaction from ATM card of the gang-rape victim. Sources closer to investigators told ARY News that DNA samples of the accused persons have been collected which are being matched with the victim woman.



It emerged that the investigators also decided to collect DNA samples of more men from three villages located in the suburban areas of the crime scene. Sources said that the investigators are likely to get some reports today of DNA samples of six suspected men that had been collected at Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) after the next day of the incident.

Read: Five-member committee formed to investigate Lahore motorway rape case

The police department will send DNA samples of 70 men and the gang-rape victim to PFSA, whereas, the forensic authorities have acquired special chemical from Dubai for completing the sampling process, added sources.

Earlier in the day, police officials have also found some of the valuables looted from the woman after she was gang-raped on the outskirts of Lahore.

The woman, a resident of Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), was on her way along with her children from Lahore to Gujranwala via M-II when she was waylaid and gang-raped in the Gujjarpura area.

Read: Those involved in motorway rape deserve no leniency: CM Buzdar

According to the police, the victim woman’s gold ring and wrist were found in the fields where she was taken by two unidentified men along with her children at gunpoint and was raped. The attackers had taken Rs100,000 cash and other valuables of the victim with them while fleeing.

The police have completed geofencing of three places and searched villages lying within five kilometers radius of the crime scene. At least 14 people have been arrested in the rape case, according to sources.

