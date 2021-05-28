Gang selling snatched smartphones online busted

KARACHI: Police claimed on Friday to have busted an inter-provincial gang involved in selling snatched smartphones online, reported ARY News.

SSP East Sajid Ameer Sadozai said the Ferozabad police station arrested three members of the gang and seized 35 smartphones and three pistols from their possession.

He said the ringleader of the gang, Shaukat, has a shop in Punjab’s Chiniot while two other members of the gang would snatch mobile phones in Karachi.

“They would make snatched phones reusable and sell them online,” SSP Sadozai relayed. In addition to that, he added they would also snatch the smartphones that customers approaching them via social media platforms asked them for.

The suspects have thus far sold out 100 mobile sets worth over Rs15 million, the police officer said. Besides, dozens of smartphones were disassembled and their parts sold, he said.

The gang members had sold mobile phones in almost all cities of the country, he pointed out, adding most of their customers hailed from Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Chiniot.

Sadozai said the police have launched a hunt for their accomplices’ arrest in Chiniot and Lahore.

