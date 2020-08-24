Gang using women to loot motorcycles busted

GUJRANWALA: Police have busted a gang involved in looting motorcycles using women from Gujranwala and arrested three people for their involvement in the criminal act, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to police, three members of a motorcycle lifting gang identified as Ali Raza gang were apprehended today. “They were involved in lifting motorcycles from Gujranwala and selling it in Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib areas of the Punjab province.

“They use to pay around Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to women who assist them in lifting motorcycles,” the police said as they recovered six stolen two-wheelers and Rs 500,000 from the possession of the accused.

Police across the country have busted various gangs involved in lifting one of the most common and affordable transportation facility in the country, that is a motorcycle.

In one such case, Karachi police in May 2019 busted a six-member gang involved in lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city.

The persons arrested are members of an inter-provincial ring led by Sartaj Laghari and Ambo Brohi, police said.

The law enforcement authorities added that the stolen motorcycles were sold by the gang in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan for anywhere between Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 16,000.

Police say the gang, involved in thefts since 2011, has so far stolen and sold nearly 800 two-wheeler vehicles.

