Lyari gangster among 16 suspect arrested in Karachi  

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a Lyari gangster among 16 suspects from different areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokespersons, the paramilitary forces, on a tip-off, apprehended Hanif alias Topi during a raid in Docks area of Karachi.

The spokesperson said that ‘Topi’ was associated with Zahid Ladla gang and was involved in extortion, robberies, street crimes and other heinous crimes. While 15 other suspects were arrested during separate raids in Sharifabad, Rizvia Society, Mauripur and adjacent areas of Shahrah-e-Faisal, he added.

Arms, ammunition, drugs and snatched valuables were recovered from the possession of the accused. Later, the suspects were handed over to police for further legal process, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on September 14, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had claimed to have arrested at least five suspects in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokespersons, the paramilitary forces, in an intelligence operation, had apprehend the suspects in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi.

