Warehouse of garment factory catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A warehouse of a garment factory caught fire in Karachi’s SherShah area that was declared third-degree level by the rescue officials, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police told the media that all employees were taken out safely from the first floor of the garment factory. They confirmed that two people sustained burn injuries in the blaze.

Nine vehicles of the fire brigade were busy in dousing the blaze in the warehouse. the firefighting officials called 15 more water tankers from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and fire tenders of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

