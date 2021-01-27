Long queues of vehicles as CNG stations reopen across Punjab

LAHORE: All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Punjab and Federal Capital Islamabad have reopened five weeks of closure, ARY News reported.

According to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the gas filling stations reopened in Punjab and Islamabad at 6:00 pm on Wednesday and will continue providing services until further notice.

After the opening of stations, long queues of vehicles were seen at the CNG stations.

The gas supply to the filling stations in Punjab and Pothohar region had been suspended for the last 37 days.

The association’s Chairman Ghiyas Paracha has welcomed the reopening of filling stations in the province.

On the other hand, Sui Southern Gas Company yesterday announced the closure of stations in Sindh for three more days. Starting from the wee hours of Wednesday, the CNG and also the RLNG stations will remain out of gas supply for 72 hours.

The stations, according to developments now, are set to reopen on Saturday unless the unavailability prolongs as seen in the past week.

It was reported on Jan 24 that the CNG stations in Sindh reopened after six days closure on Sunday.

