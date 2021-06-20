KARACHI: The gas crisis in the country has worsened as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to disconnect supply to CNG stations and industrial units, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to sources privy to the matter, two gas fields in the Sindh province, Kunnar Pasakhi and Gambat gas fields have been shut for repair works, worsening the already strained supply.

“The SSGC after the closure of these two gas fields is facing upto 40 percent shortage in gas supply,” they said adding that the SSGC has a requirement of 1260 mmcfd, however, it is only receiving a supply of 850 mmcfd.

They further said that it has been decided to shut supply to the industrial units and CNG stations in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to households and other consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi’s sole gas distributor Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spared itself from the responsibility to ensure gas supply to the commercial and domestic sectors citing acute shortage in the system and low pressure, asking them, on Saturday, to go for an alternative until the crisis is resolved.



Until the gas supply has resumed and the crisis is resolved, SSGC has asked the stakeholders to go for an alternative arrangement to meet their gas requirements as the Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep field is shut due to the annual maintenance work.

It said things will get better in a few days as for now the accumulation of gas was lower than usual and underlined a shortfall of 177 mmcfd that has affected gas linepack –the total volume of gas contained within the system.

