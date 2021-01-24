KARACHI: The gas crisis in Karachi has become severe as household consumers in parts of the metropolitan are forced to use wood-burning stoves for cooking purposes, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which is responsible for supplying natural gas to the city has shut down the supply to parts of the metropolitan in the name of maintenance work.

The areas that are witnessing gas closure included North Karachi, Shadman, Sir Syed, Shah Faisal Colony, Lyari, Baldia, Orangi and Site Area. Parts of the Federal B Area are also experiencing gas load shedding.

The SSGC conveyed to the consumers regarding restoration of the supply by 6:00 pm, however, it failed to fulfill its commitment. The household consumers in areas experiencing the load shedding have started using wood-burning stoves to prepare food.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides household consumers, the industrial and CNG sectors are also facing outages in the city.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that all the CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed for 72 hours from Monday (January 25).

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am Monday till 8 am on Thursday (January 28) across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh had reopened after six days closure on Sunday (today).

A spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had said that the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday till 8:00 am on Monday.

