Gas pipeline explodes, catches fire in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD, Punjab: A fire erupted in a gas pipeline near Bhong area of Sadiqabad after it exploded in the early hours of Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to district police officer, no loss of life occurred in the incident. The officials of the sui gas company has disconnected connection of the supply to prevent any further damage.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police had also arrived at the scene. Local authorities asked the residents of nearby localities to evacuate the area as precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident as intensity of flames was high.

Four fire brigade vehicles and water douser were called in to extinguish the fire.

In a deadly incident couple of years ago, a Sui gas employee was killed in gas pipeline explosion at Shahdadpur-Hala, Sanghar.

The blast occurred when maintenance work was taking place on the pipeline located at Shahdadpur-Hala Road. The gas supply to many areas including Tando Adam Khan, Sanghar and Jhol was disrupted following the explosion.

Fire incidents are not rare in the country. On Jan 5, a massive fire erupted at a timber warehouse in Karachi.

According to reports, the blaze engulfed the entire building, destroying roof and walls of the warehouse. Material worth millions of rupees was reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Six fire extinguishers including fire brigade vans of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board took part in the fire-dousing operation. It took over three hours to extinguish the fire out.

