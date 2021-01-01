KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police for Central said Friday that New Karachi factory blast case findings could not support owner’s allegations of premeditated attack, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the forensic reports turning up today after almost 10 days into the incident which claimed 10 lives, could not find trace of explosive material, SSP Central Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum said today.

He said laboratory reports have been received today by the police for which Inspector Ali Haider collected site evidence, suggesting a gas leakage as reason behind the blast.

The ice facility owner earlier claimed mal-intent and threats behind the blast, SSP Central Tabassum said.

Until yesterday it was reported that the law enforcement agencies have yet to reach a breakthrough in the New Karachi ice storage facility explosion case as investigations experience an impasse despite nine days into the ill-fated incident that claimed 10 lives of laborers.

The LEAs were also investigating into the possible criminal play in the blast upon the requests by factory owner who claimed he received threats of such a development, police added.

Earlier the police had told ARY News that forensic reports of various evidence collected from the blast site have not yet been produced by the labs while findings on the specimen sent to the University of Karachi lab are still awaited.

The investigation team frequents the blast site taking into consideration all the details related to the blast, police said, adding that at the face of it, no fault with factory machines could be detected so far.

As it is still too early to rule out an intent, police said the Bomb Disposable Squad was also part of the investigations.

It said that factory was divided in three major departments as two-thirds comprised cold storage and the rest had ice factory.

