SSGC asks consumers to arrange for alternative amid gas shortage

KARACHI: Karachi’s sole gas distributor Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has spared itself the responsibility to ensure gas supply to the commercial and domestic sectors citing acute shortage in the system and low pressure, asking them, on Saturday, to go for an alternative until the crisis is resolved, ARY News reported.

Until the gas supply has resumed and the crisis is resolved, SSGC has asked the stakeholders to go for an alternative arrangement to meet their gas requirements as the Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep field is shut due to the annual maintenance work.

It said things will get better in a few days as for now the accumulation of gas was lower than usual and underlined a shortfall of 177 mmcfd that has affected gas linepack –the total volume of gas contained within the system.

It may be noted that the industrial zones of the city have complained of a total collapse of operations due to gas unavailability as they run on gas fuel.

Separately, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been jacked up by Rs5 per kilogramme for a second time in the last 24 hours.

According to details, the price of an 11.8 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder for domestic use has been increased by Rs60 while the price of a commercial cylinder by Rs240.

Cumulatively, the per kg price of LPG has seen an increase of Rs10 in the last 24 hours. After the hike, an Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder for domestic use is available at Rs1,770 while a commercial cylinder at Rs6,810.

