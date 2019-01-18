Gas supply has been disrupted due to up-gradation work in Karachi: SSGC

KARACHI: Reacting over the gas crisis in the city, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has said the gas supply has been suspended in few parts of the city due to up gradation work, ARY News reported on Friday.

“The gas supply to remain suspended in few parts of the metropolis from 12 midnight today until 2:00 pm tomorrow,” said the SSGC’s spokesperson in his statement issued here.

The TBS has been closed to connect the gas pipeline in area of Nazimabad, he continued

The areas of Nazimabad’s block C,D,K and L to be affected due to gas supply disruption, the statement read .

While tendering an apology over disruption of the gas supply, the SSGC’s spokesperson said “Trying to wrap up the development work in the area as soon as possible”.

As the winter begins, gas crisis has intensified in several parts of the metropolis, causing problems for the domestic consumers as well as industrial units.

It may be recalled that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan had removed the Managing Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) after taking stern notice of the recent gas crisis in Sindh.

