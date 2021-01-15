Gas supply to industrial units suspended across Punjab

LAHORE: Keeping in view the growing gas crisis in Punjab, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) on Friday suspended supply of natural gas to the industrial units across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the SNGPL, the gas supply to the industries will remain suspended till 5:00 pm on Saturday (January 16).

However, gas supply to export industries will continue without any break, clarify the officials of SNGPL.

Earlier on December 28, the gas supply disruption had hit industries after residential areas which crippled production-line of a large number of industrial units in Karachi.

The production activities in various industrial areas had been suspended due to acute gas shortages. The industrial areas of the metropolis had been facing the gas load shedding for eight to 10 hours in a day.

