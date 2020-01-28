Gas supply suspended after explosion near Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: The fire that broke out in the main 36-inch gas pipeline supplying gas to Punjab from Sindh was doused near Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

The fire erupted in the main gas pipeline after an explosion on Tuesday night near Nawazabad.

The investigation team has started to gather proofs from the site after the fire was brought under control. Following the explosion, the supply of gas was disconnected from Qadirpur Gas Field, said sources of Sui Gas.

Several areas of Punjab are currently deprived of gas or facing low pressure.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad, Amir Iftekhar the cause of explosion is not yet known. Heavy contingent of police and rescue teams from entire district were asked to reach the spot.

Read more: Gas supply from Sui field suspended after midnight blaze incident

Sui gas officials have also reached the spot and started repair work.

Last year, a fire erupted in a gas pipeline near Bhong area of Sadiqabad after it exploded.

According to district police officer, no loss of life occurred in the incident. The officials of the sui gas company had disconnected connection of the supply to prevent any further damage.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police had also arrived at the scene.

