Gas supply to remain suspended in parts of Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday said that the gas supply would remain temporarily suspended across seven Karachi localities on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the SSGC statement, the gas supply will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Sunday in the Metroville Blocks 1,2 and 3, Site Industrial Area, Zia Colony, Mavach Goth, Baldia Town, Seikh Khani Area and Labour Square.

The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20-inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued notices to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and others over the shortage and closure of gas in the province.

The plea against the shortage of gas in Sindh especially in Karachi was taken up by the SHC. The issuing notices to the chairman OGRA, SSGC and other respondents directed them to submit their replies latest by January 13.

