Gautam Gambhir is using a ‘doppleganger’ to run his election campaign; claims AAP

The former Indian batsman turned politician, Gautam Gambhir has been a mainstay in the news recently due to his recent bid to contest the elections for the Indian National Assembly (Lok Sabha) under the leadership of Narendra Modi’s Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The former skipper of the Indian national team is not new to controversy and has been involved in a few public incidents on and off the cricket field.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will witness a three pronged contest between Gambhir, AAP’s Atishi and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia claimed today, Friday that BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir has been replaced with an imposter to run his campaign so that he could avoid the unbearable weather conditions.

Tweeting the pictures, the AAP leader also claimed that the alleged impersonator is a Congress worker and not the retired ex-cricketer.

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 4, 2019

“This is the mahamilavat between Congress and BJP. Gautam Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car as he has issues standing in sunlight. Instead of him, his lookalike is standing on top of the car wearing a cap. Party workers are garlanding the ‘duplicate’ Gambhir. And this duplicate is, in fact, a Congress worker,” Sisodia tweeted. Gambhir, however, has not responded to the AAP’s charge as of yet.

Gambhir has also been in the news recently after Pakistan’s iconic All-rounder Shahid Afridi recently released his much talked about autobiography which claimed that Gambhir “had no records, just a lot of attitude” which did not sit well with the BJP election candidate and initiated a war of words on social media which has since simmered down.

