GB assembly passes resolution against revocation of Kashmir’s special status   

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) here on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning revocation of Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government, ARY News reported.

The house termed the Indian move violation of the resolutions of United Nations on Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

The GB assembly demanded the United Nations (UN) to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on August 5, the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution to condemn elimination of special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the New Delhi government after the revocation of Article 370 earlier in the day.

The resolution had stated that it was a condemnable move of the Indian government for removing special status to occupied Kashmir.

It had urged the international community and Muslim Ummah to take notice of the development which was tantamount to depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights and a conspiracy to convert Muslim majority into minority by the Indian authorities.

