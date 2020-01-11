Massive reshuffle in GB bureaucracy as secretaries transferred  

GILGIT: In a massive reshuffle in the bureaucracy of the Gilgit-Baltistan, the authorities in the administrative unit of the country replaced portfolios of many secretaries, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the authorities, the portfolios of the Secretary Home Jawad Akram and Secretary Excise and Taxation Muhammad Ali Randhawa were exchanged with each other however, Randhawa will continue to serve as secretary excise unless Jawad Akram takes charge of his post.

The Secretary Tourism Sports and Culture Fazl Khaliq was appointed as Secretary food in the administrative region of the country. The vacant post was filled in by Director General (DG) Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) Asif Ullah.

The secretary food Burhan Effendi was posted as the DG Gilgit Development Authority.

Momin Jaan, who held the portfolio of secretary social welfare and development, women development and youth affairs was removed and posted as secretary to governor Gilgit Baltistan. The vacated post was filled in by Rehman Shah, who was removed from his post as additional secretary water and power.

In November 2019, the federal government on Friday appointed a BPS-21 officer Wajid Zia, who led a joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Leaks case that saw the ouster of former premier Nawaz Sharif, as Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

Zia replaced another top official Bashir Memon, who led the probe into Benami accounts of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Zardari, currently in prison over the charges. Memon was directed to report to the establishment division.

The change was made during a reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy on Friday, which also witnessed the appointment of BPS-22 officer from Police Service Mushtaq Mehar as Inspector General (IG) Pakistan Railways, a post held by Zia before the reshuffle.

The other changes in the federal bureaucracy include the appointment of Ayub Chaudhry as additional secretary petroleum, vacating the post of additional secretary food.

