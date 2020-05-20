GB govt decides easing COVID-19 lockdown measures till Eid

GILGIT: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has decided to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till Eidul Fitr following the orders of the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the GB information department said that the government decided to relax restrictions till Eid. The decision was made in the session of the provincial cabinet held under the chair of GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman.

The provincial government will review its decision for the imposition of lockdown after the Eid festival.

The province also decided to open all public parks, however, the ban on organising sports competitions was not lifted.

Moreover, the hotels and restaurants will also be closed till further orders. The cabinet decided to close all education institutions until July 15.

According to the GB health department, 23 new cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Wednesday, taking the tally to 579.

12 patients have recovered from the disease while four people lost their lives, said the official of the health department

