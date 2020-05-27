GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reported 13 new cases of coronavirus which took the tally to 651 on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The GB health department said in a statement that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 179, whereas, the number of recovered patients reached 463. Overall, nine deaths were reported in GB so far.

Earlier in April, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman had said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 78 per cent in GB.

The chief minister said that COVID-19 recovery rate is 78 per cent in GB and the government is provided testing facility to the citizens without charging any fee. The tests were being conducted in the laboratories of Gilgit and Skardu, he added.

He said that tourism and fruit supplies were badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He suggested the federal government for large-scale purchases of PPEs and testing kits.

The GB government utilised the health and education endowment funds to provide relief to the people due to the delay in disbursement of funds, said Hafeez-ur-Rehman, adding that the cooperation of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was praiseworthy.

