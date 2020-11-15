Unofficial results: PTI clinches six GB seats, leading in four constituencies as vote count underway
SKARDU: The unofficial results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won six seats thus far and leading in four constituencies, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who clinched victory in three GB constituencies, ARY News reported on Sunday.
As per the unofficial results received thus far, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has succeeded to win one seat, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which had won the elections in 2015, failed to attract people and could not win even a single seat so far.
Independent candidates have managed to grab four seats thus far, according to unofficial results.
The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly ended without any major disruption and counting of votes is currently underway.
The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.
Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.
Unofficial and unconfirmed results of GB Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.
LIVE UPDATES
_________________________________________________________________
GBLA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PPP’s Muhammad Ismail: 6,204 votes
Runner up
PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin: 5,361 votes
______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-8 Skardu-II unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
MWM candidate Muhammad Kazim: 7534 votes
Runner up
PPP candidate Muhammad Ali Shah: 7146 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-10 Skardu-IV unofficial results of all polling stations:
Successful
INDP candidate Raja Nasir Ali Khan: 4700 votes
Runner up
PTI candidate Wazer Hassan
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-7 Skardu-I unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PTI candidate Raja Zekeria: 5290 votes
Runner up
PPP candidate Syed Mehdi Shah: 4114 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-12 Shigar unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan: 10,674 votes
Runner up
PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 8886 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-4 Nagar-I unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PPP candidate Amjad Hussain: 5716 votes
Runner up
ITP candidate Muhammad Ayub: 5061 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-5 Nagar-II unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
INDP candidate: Javed Ali
Runner up
MWM candidate Rizwan Ali
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-23 Ghanche-II unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
INDP candidate Abdul Hameed: 3666 votes
Runner up
PTI candidate Amna Ansari: 3296
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-18, Diamer IV unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PTI candidate Haji Gulbar Khan: 6793 votes
Runner up
INDP candidate Kifayarur Rehman: 5986 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-17 Diamer-III unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PTI’s Haji Haider Khan: 5389 votes
Runner up
JUIF’s Rehmat Khaliq: 5162 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-6 Hunza unofficial results of all polling stations:
Successful
PTI candidate Ubaid Ullah Baig
Runner up
INDP candidate Noor Muhammad
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-22 Ghanche-I unofficial results of all polling stations:
Successful
INDP candidate Mushtaq Hussain
Runner up
PPP candidate Muhammad Jaffar
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-11 Kharmang unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi: 6604 votes
Successful
PML-N candidate Iqbal Hussian: 2659 votes
______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-1 Gilgit-I unofficial results of all polling stations:
Winner
PPP candidate Amjad Hussain Advocate: 11178 votes
Runner up
INDP candidate Sultan Raees: 8356 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-2 Gilgit-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan: 1060 votes
INDP candidate Gulab Shah: 723 votes
______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-19 Ghizer-I unofficial results:
PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 501 votes
INDP candidate Nawaz Khan: 244 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-16 Diamer-II unofficial results:
PML-N candidate Eng Muhammad Anwar: Leading
Atiqullah of PTI
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-15 Diamer-I unofficial results:
PML-N candidate Abdul Wajid: 1645 votes
JUI-F candidate Walihur Rehman: 1011 votes
GBLA-20 Ghizer-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Nazeer Ahmed: 227 votes
PML-N candidate Muhammad Nazar Khan: 164 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-13 Astore-I unofficial results:
PML-N candidate Rana Farman Ali: 399 votes
PPP candidate Abdul Hameed: 367 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-14 Astore-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Shamsul Haq Lone: 3,398 votes
PPP candidate Muzaffar Ali: 2,570 votes
PML-N candidate Rana Fariq: 2,150 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-9 Skardu-III unofficial results:
INDP candidate Muhammad Saleem: 232 votes
PTI candidate Fida Shah: 223 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-21 Ghizer-III:
_______________________________________________________________________
Total candidates:
The harsh weather could not dampen voters’ enthusiasm as people came out of their homes in trickles and droves to exercise their right to franchise in Gilgit-Baltistan’s third election since the region was given the power to elect their representatives in 2009.
There are 24 constituencies in Gilgit Baltistan while its assembly has 33 seats, including reserve seats for women and technocrats.