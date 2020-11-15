Unofficial results: PTI clinches six GB seats, leading in four constituencies as vote count underway

SKARDU: The unofficial results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won six seats thus far and leading in four constituencies, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who clinched victory in three GB constituencies, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the unofficial results received thus far, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has succeeded to win one seat, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which had won the elections in 2015, failed to attract people and could not win even a single seat so far.

Independent candidates have managed to grab four seats thus far, according to unofficial results.

The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly ended without any major disruption and counting of votes is currently underway.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results of GB Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.

LIVE UPDATES

_________________________________________________________________

GBLA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PPP’s Muhammad Ismail: 6,204 votes

Runner up

PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin: 5,361 votes

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-8 Skardu-II unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

MWM candidate Muhammad Kazim: 7534 votes

Runner up

PPP candidate Muhammad Ali Shah: 7146 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-10 Skardu-IV unofficial results of all polling stations:

Successful

INDP candidate Raja Nasir Ali Khan: 4700 votes

Runner up

PTI candidate Wazer Hassan

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-7 Skardu-I unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PTI candidate Raja Zekeria: 5290 votes

Runner up

PPP candidate Syed Mehdi Shah: 4114 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-12 Shigar unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan: 10,674 votes

Runner up

PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 8886 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-4 Nagar-I unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PPP candidate Amjad Hussain: 5716 votes

Runner up

ITP candidate Muhammad Ayub: 5061 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-5 Nagar-II unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

INDP candidate: Javed Ali

Runner up

MWM candidate Rizwan Ali

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-23 Ghanche-II unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

INDP candidate Abdul Hameed: 3666 votes

Runner up

PTI candidate Amna Ansari: 3296

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-18, Diamer IV unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PTI candidate Haji Gulbar Khan: 6793 votes

Runner up

INDP candidate Kifayarur Rehman: 5986 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-17 Diamer-III unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PTI’s Haji Haider Khan: 5389 votes

Runner up

JUIF’s Rehmat Khaliq: 5162 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-6 Hunza unofficial results of all polling stations:

Successful

PTI candidate Ubaid Ullah Baig

Runner up

INDP candidate Noor Muhammad

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-22 Ghanche-I unofficial results of all polling stations:

Successful

INDP candidate Mushtaq Hussain

Runner up

PPP candidate Muhammad Jaffar

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-11 Kharmang unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi: 6604 votes

Successful

PML-N candidate Iqbal Hussian: 2659 votes

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-1 Gilgit-I unofficial results of all polling stations:

Winner

PPP candidate Amjad Hussain Advocate: 11178 votes

Runner up

INDP candidate Sultan Raees: 8356 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-2 Gilgit-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan: 1060 votes

INDP candidate Gulab Shah: 723 votes

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-19 Ghizer-I unofficial results:

PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 501 votes

INDP candidate Nawaz Khan: 244 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-16 Diamer-II unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Eng Muhammad Anwar: Leading

Atiqullah of PTI

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-15 Diamer-I unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Abdul Wajid: 1645 votes

JUI-F candidate Walihur Rehman: 1011 votes

GBLA-20 Ghizer-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Nazeer Ahmed: 227 votes

PML-N candidate Muhammad Nazar Khan: 164 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-13 Astore-I unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Rana Farman Ali: 399 votes

PPP candidate Abdul Hameed: 367 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-14 Astore-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Shamsul Haq Lone: 3,398 votes

PPP candidate Muzaffar Ali: 2,570 votes

PML-N candidate Rana Fariq: 2,150 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-9 Skardu-III unofficial results:

INDP candidate Muhammad Saleem: 232 votes

PTI candidate Fida Shah: 223 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-21 Ghizer-III:

_______________________________________________________________________

Total candidates:

The harsh weather could not dampen voters’ enthusiasm as people came out of their homes in trickles and droves to exercise their right to franchise in Gilgit-Baltistan’s third election since the region was given the power to elect their representatives in 2009.

There are 24 constituencies in Gilgit Baltistan while its assembly has 33 seats, including reserve seats for women and technocrats.

