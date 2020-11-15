Unofficial results: PTI at top with three seats in GB polls
SKARDU: The unofficial results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won/clinched three seats thus far and leading in 9 constituencies, followed by PPP who is leading in 7 constituencies.
The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly ended without any major disruption and counting of votes is currently underway.
The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.
Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.
Unofficial and unconfirmed results of GB Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.
LIVE UPDATES
_________________________________________________________________
GBA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial results of all polling stations:
PPP’s Muhammad Ismail: 6,204 votes
PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin: 5,361 votes
______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-8 Skardu-II unofficial results of all polling stations:
MWM candidate Muhammad Kazim: 7534 votes
PPP candidate Muhammad Ali Shah: 7146 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-7 Skardu-I unofficial results of all polling stations:
PTI candidate Raja Zekeria: 5290 votes
PPP candidate Syed Mehdi Shah: 4114 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-12 Shigar unofficial results of all polling stations:
PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan: 10,674 votes
PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 8886 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-11 Kharmang unofficial results of all polling stations:
PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali: 5872 votes
INDP candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi: 1396 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-6 Hunza unofficial results of all polling stations:
PTI candidate Abaid Ullah Baig: Successful
PPP candidate Zahoor Karim: Runner up
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-2 Gilgit-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan: 1060 votes
INDP candidate Gulab Shah: 723 votes
______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-22 Ghanche-I unofficial results:
INDP candidate Mushtaq Hussain: 1,123 votes
PPP candidate Muhammad Jaffar: 1049 votes
PTI candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai: 92
______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-23 Ghanche-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Amna Ansari: 228 votes
INDP candidate Abdul Hameed: 114 votes
______________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-19 Ghizer-I unofficial results:
PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 501 votes
INDP candidate Nawaz Khan: 244 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-16 Diamer-II unofficial results:
PML-N candidate Eng Muhammad Anwar: 101 votes
Atiqullah of PTI: 69 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-15 Diamer-I unofficial results:
PML-N candidate Abdul Wajid: 1645 votes
JUI-F candidate Walihur Rehman: 1011 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-17 Diamer-III unofficial results:
JUIF’s Rehmat Khaliq: 2,063 votes
PTI’s Haji Haider Khan: 821 votes
PPP’s Ghaffar Khan: 101 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-5 Nagar-II unofficial results:
INDP candidate: Javed Ali: 1000 votes
MWM candidate Rizwan Ali: 731 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-20 Ghizer-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Nazeer Ahmed: 227 votes
PML-N candidate Muhammad Nazar Khan: 164 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-13 Astore-I unofficial results:
PML-N candidate Rana Farman Ali: 399 votes
PPP candidate Abdul Hameed: 367 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-14 Astore-II unofficial results:
PTI candidate Shamsul Haq Lone: 3,398 votes
PPP candidate Muzaffar Ali: 2,570 votes
PML-N candidate Rana Fariq: 2,150 votes
_______________________________________________________________________
GBLA-1, Gilgit-I unofficial results:
PPP’s Amjad Hussain: 619 votes
Independent candidate Sultan Raees: 447 votes
PTI’s Johar Ali: 51 votes
_______________________________________________________________________