Unofficial results: PTI at top with three seats in GB polls

SKARDU: The unofficial results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won/clinched three seats thus far and leading in 9 constituencies, followed by PPP who is leading in 7 constituencies.

The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly ended without any major disruption and counting of votes is currently underway.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results of GB Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.

LIVE UPDATES

_________________________________________________________________

GBA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial results of all polling stations:

PPP’s Muhammad Ismail: 6,204 votes

PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin: 5,361 votes

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-8 Skardu-II unofficial results of all polling stations:

MWM candidate Muhammad Kazim: 7534 votes

PPP candidate Muhammad Ali Shah: 7146 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-7 Skardu-I unofficial results of all polling stations:

PTI candidate Raja Zekeria: 5290 votes

PPP candidate Syed Mehdi Shah: 4114 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-12 Shigar unofficial results of all polling stations:

PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan: 10,674 votes

PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 8886 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-11 Kharmang unofficial results of all polling stations:

PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali: 5872 votes

INDP candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi: 1396 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-6 Hunza unofficial results of all polling stations:

PTI candidate Abaid Ullah Baig: Successful

PPP candidate Zahoor Karim: Runner up

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-2 Gilgit-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan: 1060 votes

INDP candidate Gulab Shah: 723 votes

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-22 Ghanche-I unofficial results:

INDP candidate Mushtaq Hussain: 1,123 votes

PPP candidate Muhammad Jaffar: 1049 votes

PTI candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai: 92

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-23 Ghanche-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Amna Ansari: 228 votes

INDP candidate Abdul Hameed: 114 votes

______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-19 Ghizer-I unofficial results:

PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 501 votes

INDP candidate Nawaz Khan: 244 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-16 Diamer-II unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Eng Muhammad Anwar: 101 votes

Atiqullah of PTI: 69 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-15 Diamer-I unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Abdul Wajid: 1645 votes

JUI-F candidate Walihur Rehman: 1011 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-17 Diamer-III unofficial results:

JUIF’s Rehmat Khaliq: 2,063 votes

PTI’s Haji Haider Khan: 821 votes

PPP’s Ghaffar Khan: 101 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-5 Nagar-II unofficial results:

INDP candidate: Javed Ali: 1000 votes

MWM candidate Rizwan Ali: 731 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-20 Ghizer-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Nazeer Ahmed: 227 votes

PML-N candidate Muhammad Nazar Khan: 164 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-13 Astore-I unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Rana Farman Ali: 399 votes

PPP candidate Abdul Hameed: 367 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-14 Astore-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Shamsul Haq Lone: 3,398 votes

PPP candidate Muzaffar Ali: 2,570 votes

PML-N candidate Rana Fariq: 2,150 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-1, Gilgit-I unofficial results:

PPP’s Amjad Hussain: 619 votes

Independent candidate Sultan Raees: 447 votes

PTI’s Johar Ali: 51 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

