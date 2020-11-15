SKARDU: The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has ended without any major disruption and counting of votes is currently underway.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results of GB Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.

LIVE UPDATES

_________________________________________________________________

GBLA-2 Gilgit-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan: 448 votes

INDP candidate Gulab Shah: 157 votes

_________________________________________________________________

GBA-11 Kharmang unofficial results:

PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali: 538 votes

INDP candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi: 100 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-7 Skardu-I unofficial results:

PTI candidate Raja Zekeria: 420 votes

PPP candidate Syed Mehdi Shah: 295 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-22 Ghanche-I unofficial results:

INDP candidate Mushtaq Hussain: 301 votes

PTI candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai: 92

______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-23 Ghanche-II unofficial results:

PTI candidate Amna Ansari: 228 votes

INDP candidate Abdul Hameed: 114 votes

______________________________________________________________________

GBA-6 Hunza unofficial results:

PTI candidate Abaid Ullah Baig: 1,099 votes

PPP candidate Zahoor Karim: 545 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBA-19 Ghizer-I unofficial results:

PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 501 votes

INDP candidate Nawaz Khan: 244 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBA-12 Shigar unofficial results:

PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 435 votes

PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan: 330 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-16 Diamer-II unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Eng Muhammad Anwar: 101 votes

Atiqullah of PTI: 69 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBLA-15 Diamer-I unofficial results:

PML-N candidate Abdul Wajid: 619 votes

JUI-F candidate Walihur Rehman: 617 votes

_______________________________________________________________________

GBA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial results:

PPP candidate Muhammad Ismail: 4336 votes

PTI candidate Syed Shamsuddin: 3730 votes

PML-N candidate Engineer Manzoor Hussain: 55 votes

