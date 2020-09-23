GDA MPA Shaharyar Mahar among 15 booked in murder case

SHIKARPUR: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and Sindh Assembly lawmaker Shaharyar Mahar was on Wednesday booked in a murder case in Shikarpur, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Lakhi Ghulam Shah police in Shikarpur registered a case against the former Opposition Leader of the Sindh Assembly and 14 others on the complaint from a woman on the court order.

According to the FIR, Shaharyar Mahar had a dispute with a person named Khadim Hussain over a property dispute which led to killing a man named Lal Dino a month back.

The police initially refused to register a case against but later booked Shaharyar Maher and 14 others in the murder case on the court order.

The police while responding to the development said that they were probing the role of all people nominated in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was not for the first time that allegations have been hurled against political leadership in Shikarpur for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam was sent packing from the province in January 2020 after a police report blamed provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh over his alleged connections and patronage of criminals in his constituency, Shikarpur.

According to a covert report sent to the DIG Larkana by SSP Dr. Rizwan, a copy of which is available with ARY News, criminal elements in Shikarpur enjoy the patronage of Mr. Shaikh as influential feudal lords and political figures remain the cause of the bad law and order condition in the city.

The SSP made startling disclosures in his report saying the minister has a criminal wing at his disposal for arm-twisting of his political rivals. He allegedly got a rival, named Shah Nawaz, killed by criminals.

Furthermore, he would get police officers of his choice appointed in the city by using his position, the report said.

Many clandestine police operations failed as information was leaked prior to raids, it added.

