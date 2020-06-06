Gear up to witness live broadcast of TECNO Spark 5 Pro Launch event

The wait is over as TECNO is finally going to make the official launch of its most anticipated phone Spark 5 Pro, via a live broadcast on June 7, 2020, at 7:00 PM on TECNO’s certified Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan.

Spark 5 Pro is going to surprise and catch everyone’s attention with its magnificent Five camera system that can capture more angles with crisp details, producing more stunning photos.

Now smartphone users can add more spark to their lives, as Spark 5 and Spark 5 Pro are all set to enlighten their world with rich advanced features in a budget-friendly price tag. It is anticipated that in the coming days, TECNO is going to hold a Grand flash sale event of Spark 5 (4+64 GB in-built storage memory) for only Rs.19, 999 at the leading online marketplace, Daraz from 10-14th June, 20.

The brand is planning to release 200 units per day, which makes a total of 1000 units. All the lucky participants, who get the opportunity to be a part of flash sales can avail the massive discount of Rs. 2000 on every purchase.

Much hype has already been created on all social media sites by media personnel and customers to participate in the innovative online launch event. So, get ready TECNO fans to be a part of another exciting online launch. TECNO is once again giving its fans a chance to win all-new Spark 5 Pro, by just commenting on a video.

So stay tunes with TECNO official Facebook page and don’t miss the chance to witness Spark 5 Pro live launch. It is expected that ground is all set for TECNO to overtake its rivals and experience impressive sales growth with the grand launch.

