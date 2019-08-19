Gen Bajwa tenure extension signifies army, govt on same page: Rasheed

LONDON: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says Prime Minister Imran Khan by granting an extension in Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure has sent out a message across the globe that the democratic government and military are on the same page.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter handle, he said the extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure is a great decision in view of the critical situation in India-occupied Kashmir and Indian PM Narendra Modi’s aggression against Pakistan.

#BajwaForPeace pic.twitter.com/7gIo7iZ1g6

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) August 19, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved an extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure for another three years, according to a notification issued by the PM Office.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” read the notification.

It added: “The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment.”

