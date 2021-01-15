Web Analytics
Gen Pervez Musharraf’s mother passes away in Dubai

DUBAI: Former president and chief of army staff General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s mother Zarin Musharraf passed away on Friday. She was 100.

Begum Zareen was born in the early 1920s, grew up in Lucknow and received her schooling there, after which she graduated from Indraprastha College at Delhi University, taking a bachelor’s degree in English literature.

She had earlier been hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates after suffering from respiratory issues.

The former president is also in Dubai and suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

 

The 78-year old was diagnosed with the rare disease at a hospital in Dubai in 2019.

