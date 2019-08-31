Genocide in occupied Kashmir to bring devastating results: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government should realize that genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir will bring devastating results, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that the Indian government was violating all human, moral and international laws in occupied Kashmir and added that Modi’s government had deprived the innocent Kashmiri people from the basic needs of life since August 5.

“Indian state terrorism on Kashmiri people has crossed all limits,” he said and added that continuous curfew and lockdown was increasing the apprehensions of human tragedy in occupied Kashmir. The chief minister said that India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

Read More: Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

On the occasion, the chief minister said that international community was a silent spectator on the suffering of humanity in occupied Kashmir. He said that there was no reason of the silence of the international community on Indian brutalities and torture in occupied Kashmir.

While felicitating the people of Punjab for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal, CM Buzdar said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, voice has been raised from every city of Pakistan against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Determined nation of Pakistan has given a clear message by expressing solidarity with unarmed Kashmiri brethren, he added.

