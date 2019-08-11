Genocide is being carried out in occupied Kashmir to bring demographic change: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Sunday said that planned genocide and human rights violations were being carried out in occupied Kashmir to bring demographic change in the held valley.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said, “Pakistan has demanded India to ease curfew restrictions in occupied Kashmir on the eve of Eidul Azha and allow Kashmiri people to offer sacrifices of animals on this occasion freely.”

He said that this year Pakistan will celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren of occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Genocide of Kashmiris by India unfolding RSS ideology: PM Imran Khan

Responding to a question, he said since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in 2016 Kashmiris showed great courage and passion against the continued suppression of India.

He said due to curfew and clamp down in the valley all the countries had issued travel advisories consequently; business of tourism had been shut down.

The foreign minister said, “Protests have been started in all across the world which will intensify in coming days.”

