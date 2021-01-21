WATCH: Geologist finds lump of volcanic rock which looks like Cookie Monster   

In an incredible incident, an American geologist found a rare lump of volcanic rock that looks exactly like Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster in Brazil.

According to the details, Mike Bowers discovered the unusual-looking rock from the Rio Grande dol Sul region near Soledade in Brazil. When it was split in half, the deep blue quartz crystals bear an uncanny resemblance to the Cookie Monster. The lump is actually a volcanic rock and two parts of it combine to create a perfect egg shape.

Bowers told Mail Online, “I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there. I have seen others but here you have it complete (both sides) Lucas Fassari is actually the one who found it.”

He maintained that the object was recovered in November 2020 and it could be worth $10,000 due to its rarity.

“This is very unusual! There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scarred face… there are many approximate ones but rare to find clear well defined like that. Prices can be very high. I was proposed over $10,000 by 5 different buyers. Rare.”

Comments

comments