George Floyd’s daughter thanks Kanye West for paying her college tuition fee

George Floyd’s daughter has thanked American rapper and singer Kanye West for paying her college tuition fee.

The 46-year-old African-American man was killed by police in Minneapolis last month. His killing sparked protests across the world.

His six-year-old daughter Giana Floyd has expressed gratitude to West for securing her college education.

She shared an image on Instagram which reads: “Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education.”

“Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family,” she captioned the post.

The 43-year-old rapper created a 529 college savings program to cover her entire tuition, sources confirmed to People.

He donated $2 million to families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor as part of the protest.

Barbra Streisand also ensured financial security for the family by buying Disney shares for Gianna.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” Gianna wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her holding a certificate of Disney shares.

The young girl is using her Instagram, which now has more than 70,000 followers, to spread awareness for other causes as well.

