James Bond actor George Lazenby has joined the club of backing a female spy for 007 after Pierce Brosnan.

Although the Australian actor previously thought the concept wouldn’t work but now he is backing the idea.

Speaking about the character, he said “She would have to not be afraid of getting information in any way she could.”

“A female James Bond? It is becoming that way in life – the way that women are starting to take over the world. But it is not a bad thing. It is just that it is different,” added the 80-year-old actor who starred as British secret agent in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969).

Earlier, Pierce Brosnan who became the fifth actor to play the secret agent James Bond in four films wished to see a woman playing the character of the famous spy.

British actress Lashana Lynch was roped in as 007 in the new movie No Time To Die earlier this year but as the spy’s code name. She will not playing James Bond herself.

The upcoming spy film and the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond series will be released in 2020.

