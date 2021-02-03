Web Analytics
George R. R. Martin says he’s done his best work during lockdown

George R. R. Martin Ice and fire

George R. R. Martin has done some of his best work on the upcoming novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, thanks to being locked in during the pandemic, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The man whose novels spawned the mega-hit HBO show Game of Thrones has been working on The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, since 2011.

Updating fans on its progress, the writer took to his personal blog to reveal: “I wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages of The Winds of Winter in 2020. The best year I’ve had on WOW since I began it.” He went on to share why he thinks it was made possible. “Maybe the isolation. Or maybe I just got on a roll. Sometimes I do get on a roll.”

Does that mean that the book is well on its way to completion? Not quite. “I still have hundreds of more pages to write to bring the novel to a satisfactory conclusion. That’s what 2021 is for, I hope,” said Martin.

“I will make no predictions on when I will finish,” the author added before slamming ‘a–holes on the internet’ who “wait eagerly to crucify me when I miss the deadline.”

He did, however, mention that he is hopeful that he will finish the novel soon.

