George R. R. Martin says he’s done his best work during lockdown

George R. R. Martin has done some of his best work on the upcoming novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, thanks to being locked in during the pandemic, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The man whose novels spawned the mega-hit HBO show Game of Thrones has been working on The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, since 2011.

Updating fans on its progress, the writer took to his personal blog to reveal: “I wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages of The Winds of Winter in 2020. The best year I’ve had on WOW since I began it.” He went on to share why he thinks it was made possible. “Maybe the isolation. Or maybe I just got on a roll. Sometimes I do get on a roll.”

Does that mean that the book is well on its way to completion? Not quite. “I still have hundreds of more pages to write to bring the novel to a satisfactory conclusion. That’s what 2021 is for, I hope,” said Martin.

“I will make no predictions on when I will finish,” the author added before slamming ‘a–holes on the internet’ who “wait eagerly to crucify me when I miss the deadline.”

He did, however, mention that he is hopeful that he will finish the novel soon.

