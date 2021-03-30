George R. R. Martin lands five-year deal with HBO

Fans of Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin are in for a treat as the renowned author has just finalized a five-year deal at HBO, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The mid-eight-figure deal means that Martin will be working on several new series for the network and its streaming service HBO Max over the next five years, and comes days after several GoT spinoffs were confirmed to be in the development stage.

Known for penning the bestselling A Song of Ice and Fire book series that was adapted by HBO into the hugely successful GoT series, Martin is currently working on the prequel House of the Dragon, which is set to start production next month.

The spinoff focuses on the House of Targaryen and is set 300 years before the events of the original GoT. The show is slated for a 2022 release and stars Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Paddy Considine.

Three other spinoffs in development include one about the head of House Velaryon, another about the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, founder of the kingdom of Dorne, and the last one set in King’s Landing slum Flea Bottom.

