American novelist George RR Martin who gets recognized within 10 minutes at a bookstore now said that his last two novels won’t be influenced by HBO’s popular show Game of Thrones’ ending.

In an interview with The Guardian, the bestselling author of the Song of Ice and Fire saga, the books that became television phenomenon GoT said “No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t change anything at all… As Rick Nelson says in Garden Party, one of my favourite songs, you can’t please everybody, so you’ve got to please yourself.”

The show’s controversial ending received mixed reviews from critics and fans but Martin even when asked if he watched the final episode of the show remarked “We shouldn’t talk about that.” But he addressed the fan theories vaguely. “Some of [the theories] are right and some of [the theories] are wrong,” he said. “They’ll find out when I finish.”

The 70-year-old novelist admitted that things have changed owing to the success of the series. He shared that writing became more difficult post-television series.

“I don’t think [the TV series] was very good for me,” he said. “The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down. Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day … I’d feel terrible because I’d be thinking: ‘My God, I have to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages when I should have written 40.’”

He added that he wish to visit a book store unnoticed which doesn’t happen now because of the success of the series.

The HBO acclaimed show has a large fan base and spanned over eight seasons.

