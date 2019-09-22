PM Imran Khan meets billionaire George Soros in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently in the United States (US) to attend and address the United Nations General Assembly Session, slated on September 27, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a long and exhaustive trip, the Prime Minister met with a plethora of dignitaries and influential personalities today, one of them, American billionaire, George Soros.

George Soros is a Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist. As of February 2018, he had a net worth of $8 billion, having donated more than $32 billion to his philanthropic agency, Open Society Foundations.

Afghanistan Reconciliation representative for State Department (US) Zalmay Khalilzad called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan earlier in the day.

Both dignitaries discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process.

Secretary-General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan earlier in the day to discuss the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Prime Minister apprised him of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held meetings with US lawmakers, diplomats, to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising out of India’s August 5 unilateral and illegal step.

He will share Pakistan’s perspective and position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its current human rights and its related dimensions.

US Senators, including Lindsey Graham, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Secretary General Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo, and Chief Executive Officer Uber Dara Khosrowshahi among those that met Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

