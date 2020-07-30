German envoy buys goat from local cattle market on Eidul Azha

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, has purchased a goat from a local cattle market ahead of Eidul Azha for gifting it to the FC guards.

In a Twitter message, the German envoy said that the security advisor Ertac went to the cattle market yesterday to buy a goat for the FC guards.

As a gesture of goodwill towards the security officials, the envoy said, ‘A good occasion to thank them for their great work throughout the year,’ he added.

Interestingly, Bernhard Scholagheck also sought opinions from his followers whether the security adviser made a good with the animal or not.

