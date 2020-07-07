Web Analytics
Fashion giant Hugo Boss places first order to Pakistani firm

ISLAMABAD: German fashion giant, globally known for its smart men’s suits, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said in a Twitter message that “Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that PRGMEA and a Dutch association, Modint, had held International Apparel Federation’s (IAF) 35th World Fashion Convention on November 12-13 last year in Lahore.

Reacting to his remarks, PRGMEA chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar said that the association appreciated the Dawood’s words for the achievement. He also praised the support of the commerce ministry to make IAF Convention’s event successful.

Hugo Boss is among the Germany’s biggest clothing companies with global sales of €2.9 billion in 2019 which produces clothing, accessories, footwear, fragrances, watches and children’s fashion.

