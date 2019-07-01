German armed forces helicopter crashes in northern Germany, one dead
BERLIN: A German armed forces helicopter crashed in northern Germany on Monday, killing one pilot and injuring another, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.
The pilot who survived the crash of the Eurocopter EC135 was being treated in hospital, von der Leyen told reporters.
Both pilots had undergone comprehensive training to fly the EC135 and had each completed 450 flight hours and were training as flight instructors, she said.
The incident comes a week after one pilot was killed when two unarmed German Eurofighter jets collided over northeastern Germany.